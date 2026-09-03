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From Air Marshal To Ram Lalla’s Guardian: Meet The New CEO Of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Trust

From Air Marshal To Ram Lalla’s Guardian: Meet The New CEO Of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Trust

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 5:10 PM IST

Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been selected as the first Chief Executive Officer of the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya. A former chief of the Indian Air Force’s Western Air Command, Mishra brings extensive experience in leadership, administration and security. His appointment comes as the trust undergoes a major rejig following the controversy surrounding alleged donation theft and concerns over security and financial accountability. Govind Giri has been appointed General Secretary, while Mahesh Bhagchand takes charge as Treasurer. Madan Pandey and Nirmala Yadav have also joined the trust. The new team now faces the challenge of strengthening management, security and public trust.

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