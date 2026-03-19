From Celebrity Luxury To Affordable Therapy: Semaglutide Market Opens Up

India’s semaglutide market opens as Novo Nordisk’s patent expires on March 20, triggering a rush of generic launches. Domestic pharma giants including Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin, and Mankind Pharma are ready with Day 1 launches, creating a potential ₹5,000 crore opportunity. At least 50 generic versions are expected, with prices set to drop from ₹10,000–12,000 to around ₹3,500–4,000 per month. The therapy, used for diabetes and weight management, could significantly expand access across urban and semi-urban India. Early adoption will be diabetes-led, while manufacturing and supply challenges may influence the pace of uptake.