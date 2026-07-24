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From Cowries To Digital Rupee: Tracing India's Fascinating Currency Journey

From Cowries To Digital Rupee: Tracing India's Fascinating Currency Journey

Franklin Nigam
Franklin Nigam
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 2:30 PM IST

India's currency has witnessed a remarkable journey, evolving from barter systems and ancient coins to modern paper notes and digital money. From cowrie shells, punch-marked coins and Sher Shah Suri's Rupiya to the Mahatma Gandhi Series and the digital e-Rupee, every phase reflects India's changing economy and history. Today, the country is exploring polymer banknotes that promise greater durability and security, while digital currency is reshaping the future of payments. As India embraces new forms of money, its currency story continues to connect the past with the present, highlighting centuries of economic evolution, innovation and technological transformation.

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