From Digital Payments To Employment India Israel Deal Delivers

A new chapter has opened in India-Israel relations following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile visit to Israel. After addressing the Knesset, Modi held talks with President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, culminating in a nine-page joint statement. The two nations elevated ties to a Special Strategic Partnership, signing multiple agreements across technology, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. India will establish a cybersecurity centre of excellence, UPI will roll out in Israel, and Tel Aviv will open opportunities for 50,000 Indian workers over five years. The visit signals a decisive foreign policy shift amid rising tensions in West Asia.