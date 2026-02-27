Business Today
Business News
From Diplomatic Chill To Strategic Reset: Canadian PM Mark Carney Seeks Fresh Start With India

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 27, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 27, 2026, 2:25 PM IST

India and Canada are set to rebuild strained ties as Prime Minister Mark Carney begins his first official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Carney will engage with business leaders in Mumbai before holding delegation-level talks with Modi in New Delhi. The leaders will review progress under the India–Canada Strategic Partnership across trade, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education and innovation. The visit follows tensions under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over allegations linked to Hardeep Singh Nijjar, marking a possible diplomatic reset.

