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From Fan Club To Backlash: Why Trump's Indian Fans Are Turning Against Him Over Russian Oil & Tariff

From Fan Club To Backlash: Why Trump's Indian Fans Are Turning Against Him Over Russian Oil & Tariff

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 13, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026, 1:11 PM IST

Donald Trump once enjoyed surprising popularity among sections of India, with some supporters even holding prayers for his victory and safety. But that goodwill now appears to be under strain. Trump administration officials Peter Navarro, Stephen Miller and Scott Bessent have faced fierce Indian backlash over criticism of India's Russian oil purchases. Trump has also threatened higher tariffs on Indian exports, while New Delhi has called the move unfair and unjustified. So what changed? India's argument is that Russian crude helped secure affordable energy and that other major economies also continued buying Russian energy. The bigger question is whether Trump's "America First" agenda has collided with India's own strategic autonomy. Here's how admiration for Trump turned into a nationalist backlash.

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