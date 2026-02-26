From Haifa To Holocaust Remembrance, Modi Calls India–Israel Bond A Story Of Shared Humanity & Hope

In an emotional address, Narendra Modi reflected on the deep, shared history between India and Israel, recalling sacrifices, humanity and friendship forged in difficult times. He paid tribute to Major Thakur Dalpat Singh, the hero of Haifa, and remembered Indian soldiers at the Haifa Memorial. Modi also spoke about the Holocaust, highlighting acts of compassion such as the Maharaja of Nawanagar sheltering Jewish children. Tracing ties from post-Independence admiration for Israel’s agricultural innovations to today’s strategic partnership, Modi underscored a relationship rooted in empathy, shared values and a commitment to grow together across sectors.