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From Jhalmuri Stops To Hooghly River Views, PM Modi’s Kolkata Visit Blended Campaigning With Culture

From Jhalmuri Stops To Hooghly River Views, PM Modi’s Kolkata Visit Blended Campaigning With Culture

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 27, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 27, 2026, 6:20 PM IST

PM Modi’s Kolkata campaign visit was packed with memorable moments, blending politics with culture, spirituality, and public connection. From stopping his convoy in Jhargram to enjoy jhalmuri, to sharing heartwarming interactions with women and children, the visit showcased a personal touch. His peaceful morning walk at Millennium Park, stunning Hooghly River views, iconic Howrah Bridge reflections, and prayers at Thanthania Kalibari Temple added depth beyond campaign rallies. The visit highlighted not just political outreach, but also Modi’s effort to connect with Bengal’s culture, people, and traditions in meaningful ways creating a powerful mix of warmth, symbolism, and strategy throughout his Kolkata journey.

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