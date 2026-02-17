Business Today
From Maven To Gospel, AI Shifts The Frontiers Of War And Peace | India AI Impact Summit 2026

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 17, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026, 3:10 PM IST

Lt Gen D S Rana, Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Strategic Forces Command speaks on how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the face of warfare across the world. From 0.18% of the US budget being allocated for the Manhattan Project, to 2.1% of the current US GDP being routed to AI R&D, the global AI race between armed forces in on! Lt Gen Rana describes Project Maven by the US, Israel’s Gospel system for Gaza and China’s focus on autonomous weapons and precision-strike systems – all being powered by AI. From the danger of dual-use tech being used by rogue actors to the shift to ‘Mutually Assured AI Malfunction’ from ‘Mutually Assured Destruction’ doctrine, the enlightening address at the AI Impact Summit 2026 reveals a lot about the changes in power spectrum. The senior army officer also reveals how AI can identify hotspots in the neighbourhood and it prevented incursions by the Chinese in Arunachal.

