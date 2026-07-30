From NEET To Classrooms: School Students Protest Over No Fans, Water & Teachers In UP, Rajasthan

India's student movement is taking a new turn. Weeks after nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak, school students in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have launched demonstrations—not over exams, but over the poor condition of government schools. In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, hundreds of students at Sarvodaya Inter College walked out of classes, demanding basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity, working fans, benches, toilets and clean classrooms. Following the protest, officials rushed to the school, new ceiling fans were installed. Meanwhile, in Rajasthan's Barmer, Jalore and Sirohi districts, students locked school gates and staged protests over the acute shortage of teachers. From fair exams to functioning schools, students across India are demanding accountability and better education.