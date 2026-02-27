From Nuclear Claims To Peace Talks: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Speaks To India Today

India Today has made global headlines with an exclusive interview of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conducted by Foreign Affairs Editor Geeta Mohan in Tehran. At a time of rising tensions in West Asia and ongoing talks with US President Donald Trump’s administration, Araghchi addressed nuclear concerns, peace prospects and the Geneva summit. He denied any nuclear testing, called Trump a victim of fake news, and said a fair agreement is achievable if Washington is willing. The interview was widely cited by international media, reinforcing India Today’s global editorial presence amid deep geopolitical divisions.