Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
From Qom Cleric To Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader: Alireza Arafi’s Rise To Power Amid Iran Strife

From Qom Cleric To Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader: Alireza Arafi’s Rise To Power Amid Iran Strife

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 2, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 2, 2026, 12:58 PM IST

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has swiftly moved from relative obscurity outside Iran’s clerical circles to the center of power as the country’s Interim Supreme Leader. A senior figure based in Qom, he built his influence through key roles within Iran’s religious and political institutions, including leadership of the national seminary system and membership in the Guardian Council and Assembly of Experts. A former head of Al-Mustafa International University, he is considered a loyalist trusted by the Revolutionary Guard. Sanctioned by Canada over his response to the 2022 Mahsa Amini protests, Arafi represents ideological continuity during a pivotal transition.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended