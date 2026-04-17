From Rs 10 Bottle To Rs 2800 Cr. The Story Behind India's Fastest Growing Desi Drink - Lahori Zeera

In an interview with Business Today TV's Sakshi Batra, Lahori Zeera co-founder and COO Nikhil Doda detailed the brand's trajectory within the fast-moving consumer goods sector. Established in 2017, the company produces one crore bottles daily, achieving net revenues of 770 crore rupees last financial year with a target of 1,200 crore rupees for the next. Doda clarified that the brand name refers to the use of 'Lahori Namak', or rock salt, and not a geographical connection to Pakistan. Initially a bootstrapped startup, the company secured private equity from a Belgium-based fund in 2021. Despite a GST increase on carbonated fruit drinks from 12 to 40 percent, the brand maintains a strategic entry-level price point of ten rupees. Currently operating across eighteen states, Lahori Zeera plans to expand into the UAE and GCC markets. Doda noted that the company reached 300 crore rupees in revenue through organic growth before investing in marketing, as it now competes with global cola giants in the ethnic Indian drinks category.