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From ₹12 Crore To ₹709 Crore! Skyroot's Investor Story, Haldiram Bet & $1.1B Valuation

From ₹12 Crore To ₹709 Crore! Skyroot's Investor Story, Haldiram Bet & $1.1B Valuation

Ashutosh Verma
Ashutosh Verma
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 2:28 PM IST

Skyroot Aerospace has emerged as India's first spacetech unicorn, but its journey began with a bold bet when few believed a private Indian startup could build rockets. In this special report, Business Today TV traces Skyroot's remarkable rise - from Mukesh Bansal's ₹12.3 crore early investment that has grown into a value of over ₹700 crore, to backing from global investors like GIC, Temasek, BlackRock, and even Haldiram. We also decode the company's growing revenues, ambitious expansion plans, and how India's space economy is expected to grow from $8.4 billion to $44 billion by 2033. Watch this detailed story on the startup that's redefining India's private space race and creating extraordinary wealth for early investors.

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