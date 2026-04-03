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From ₹1,200 Cr To ₹39,000 Cr: Rajnath Singh Hails India’s Massive Defence Export Surge

From ₹1,200 Cr To ₹39,000 Cr: Rajnath Singh Hails India’s Massive Defence Export Surge

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 3, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 3, 2026, 5:56 PM IST

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed India’s growing defence capabilities, praising Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and other DPSUs for strengthening self-reliance. Highlighting a major milestone, he noted India’s defence exports have surged from around ₹1,200 crore to nearly ₹39,000 crore in recent years. Singh credited engineers, scientists, MSMEs, and the Indian Navy for this achievement. He emphasized that indigenous defence production reflects India’s technological strength and national resolve, sending a strong global message about the country’s rising capabilities and commitment to security and innovation.

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