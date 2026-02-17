From ₹15,200 Crore To ₹11,800 Crore: U.P. Expressway Tender Sparks Big Corruption Claims

A major controversy has erupted over a 390-km expressway project after allegations that a ₹15,200 crore tender was awarded without mandatory land acquisition. Norms require at least 80% land acquisition before issuing a tender — a condition that was reportedly not met. The tender was later cancelled, land was acquired, and the project width was expanded from 110 metres to 120 metres. When retendered, the same expressway was reportedly completed at ₹11,800 crore — nearly ₹3,400 crore less than the original estimate. The dramatic cost difference has triggered sharp questions over process, transparency, and the previous model of development.