Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
From S-400 To Iron Dome: India’s Big Defence Upgrade Plan

From S-400 To Iron Dome: India’s Big Defence Upgrade Plan

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 24, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 24, 2026, 10:44 AM IST

India’s air defence systems delivered a strong performance during Operation Sindoor, successfully preventing Pakistani missiles from entering Indian airspace using the indigenous Akashteer network and the S-400 systems. However, the operation has reinforced the need for constant vigilance in a hostile neighbourhood. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit Israel, India is exploring deeper defence cooperation, including access to Israeli technology. This could pave the way for a Made-in-India version of the Iron Dome, enhancing protection against drones, rockets and short-range threats while strengthening bilateral strategic ties.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended