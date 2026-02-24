From S-400 To Iron Dome: India’s Big Defence Upgrade Plan

India’s air defence systems delivered a strong performance during Operation Sindoor, successfully preventing Pakistani missiles from entering Indian airspace using the indigenous Akashteer network and the S-400 systems. However, the operation has reinforced the need for constant vigilance in a hostile neighbourhood. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit Israel, India is exploring deeper defence cooperation, including access to Israeli technology. This could pave the way for a Made-in-India version of the Iron Dome, enhancing protection against drones, rockets and short-range threats while strengthening bilateral strategic ties.