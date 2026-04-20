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From Sansad To Streets Women’s Reservation Bill Row | Modi Vs Opposition Turns Ugly

From Sansad To Streets Women’s Reservation Bill Row | Modi Vs Opposition Turns Ugly

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 20, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 20, 2026, 1:01 PM IST

What began as a promise of empowerment has turned into a fierce political clash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Opposition of “foeticide” of a historic bill, while targeting Trinamool Congress in Bengal. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hit back, questioning the intent behind repeated legislation. Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blamed the INDIA bloc for blocking women’s rights, while Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav called it a political strategy for 2029. Even Renuka Chowdhury slammed the PM’s remarks. From Sansad to the streets, the women’s bill is now a full-blown political war.

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