Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
From Self-Help Groups To AI: Smriti Irani Showcases The Economic Power Of Indian Women

From Self-Help Groups To AI: Smriti Irani Showcases The Economic Power Of Indian Women

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 17, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026, 8:58 PM IST

At the Tata AI Sakhi Immersion Programme held during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Smriti Irani, Founder and Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity and Equality, highlighted the scale and strength of women-led economic participation in India. She noted that over 10 crore women from self-help groups have managed ₹12 lakh crore in credit over the past decade, with a remarkable 96 per cent repayment rate. Irani also pointed out that women engaged in handicrafts and handlooms contribute nearly ₹33,000 crore through exports and ₹38,000 crore annually in the domestic market. Urging responsible use of AI, she added that 4.90 crore women are linked to the DISHA scheme, with 2.72 crore already digitally certified.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended