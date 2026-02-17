From Self-Help Groups To AI: Smriti Irani Showcases The Economic Power Of Indian Women

At the Tata AI Sakhi Immersion Programme held during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Smriti Irani, Founder and Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity and Equality, highlighted the scale and strength of women-led economic participation in India. She noted that over 10 crore women from self-help groups have managed ₹12 lakh crore in credit over the past decade, with a remarkable 96 per cent repayment rate. Irani also pointed out that women engaged in handicrafts and handlooms contribute nearly ₹33,000 crore through exports and ₹38,000 crore annually in the domestic market. Urging responsible use of AI, she added that 4.90 crore women are linked to the DISHA scheme, with 2.72 crore already digitally certified.