From SRK To Ambani: Indian Celebs’ Dubai Luxury Homes In Focus Amid Israel-Iran War

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East and fresh security concerns in Dubai, attention is shifting from geopolitics to the high-value assets owned by Indian celebrities in the city. From Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Palm Jumeirah villa ‘Jannat’ worth over ₹100 crore to Mukesh Ambani’s ultra-luxury mansion valued at around ₹1,350 crore, Dubai is home to some of India’s biggest names. Stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, and others have invested in premium apartments and villas across elite locations. As uncertainty grows in the region, these lavish properties- symbols of global luxury are now under renewed spotlight, highlighting how even the most exclusive lifestyles are not untouched by geopolitical risks.