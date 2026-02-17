From Villages To Digital India: How Tata AI Sakhi Is Empowering Rural Women

At a time when technology is reshaping lives, its true power lies in who it reaches. The Tata AI Sakhi Immersion Programme is doing exactly that- taking digital empowerment to the grassroots. By training rural women to deliver essential services like Aadhaar updates, PAN assistance, and pension support, the programme is not just solving everyday problems for villagers, it is creating livelihoods. These women are earning an income, building confidence, and most importantly, forging an identity that commands respect in their communities. Digital didis trained by Tata Group, AI Sakhi Immersion Programme speak with Business Today to share their stories how they feel self-empowered and now are able to learn AI and solve business problems using technology.