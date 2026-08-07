FSSAI Penalizes AWL After Fortune Sunflower Oil Fails Vitamin D Test In Goa

The FSSAI’s regulatory action has now extended to AWL Agri Business, after a sunflower oil sample reportedly failed a vitamin D test in Goa. In this Business Today discussion, Gaurang Shah, Senior VP, Geojit Financial Services, explains why regulatory scrutiny should be viewed separately from the long-term outlook for FMCG companies. He says improving monsoon conditions, stronger rural demand, and healthy earnings continue to support the sector. Shah remains positive on select FMCG stocks, including Dabur, Tata Consumer, HUL, ITC, Britannia, Nestlé India, and Godrej Consumer. Watch this detailed market analysis.