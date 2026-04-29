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FSSAI Proposes Ban On Plastic Sachets In Pan Masala, Gutkha Packaging

FSSAI Proposes Ban On Plastic Sachets In Pan Masala, Gutkha Packaging

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Neetu Chandra Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 29, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 29, 2026, 5:34 PM IST

India’s food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has proposed a major crackdown on plastic sachets used in pan masala and gutkha packaging. The draft rules suggest phasing out multi-layer plastic and aluminum foil, replacing them with eco-friendly options like paper, cellulose, tin, or glass. This move targets the growing plastic waste problem, with billions of single-use sachets contributing to landfill pollution each year. While the intent is environmental protection, the transition could significantly raise costs for manufacturers and disrupt existing packaging systems. Consumers, especially in the low-price segment, may also feel the pinch as companies pass on higher costs. The proposal marks a big shift for the industry.

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