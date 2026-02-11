Business Today
“Fully Compensate Us First”: Trump Threatens To Stop $4.7 Billion Canada–US Bridge Project

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 11, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 11, 2026, 1:24 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on Canada, this time threatening to block the opening of the $4.7 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge linking Ontario with Michigan. Trump warned that the bridge would not open unless the United States is “fully compensated” for past support to Canada. The move follows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pushing back against Trump’s remarks at Davos and strengthening ties with China. As tensions rise, the standoff highlights growing cracks in US–Canada relations and Trump’s aggressive pressure tactics on allies.

