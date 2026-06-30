"Future Warfare Will Be Integrated": General Upendra Dwivedi On The Indian Army's New Vision

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has outlined a bold strategic vision for the future of India's defense. Reflecting on the past two years, he emphasized the Army's unwavering vigilance along the northern and western borders, citing the success of 'Operation Snow Leopard' and 'Operation Sindoor.' Beyond border security, the Chief highlighted the growing synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Emphasizing that future warfare will be "joint, integrated, and theatre-oriented," he called for a unified approach to decision-making and action, cementing a "new normal" for India’s national security framework.