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GDP Numbers Under Fire? Subhash Garg Questions Data, Saurabh Garg Defends Methodology

GDP Numbers Under Fire? Subhash Garg Questions Data, Saurabh Garg Defends Methodology

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 3:21 PM IST

India’s 7.8% Q1 FY27 GDP growth triggers a sharp face-off between former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and MoSPI Secretary Dr. Saurabh Garg. At the centre of the debate is a key question: why did the previous-year Q1 GDP estimate of ₹86 lakh crore become ₹80 lakh crore under the new series? Subhash Chandra Garg argues that using the earlier figure would imply only 2.6% growth, demanding an explanation for the revision. Saurabh Garg rejects the criticism, saying GDP comparisons must use constant prices and be made on a like-for-like basis. He defends the February 2026 base-year revision, new methodologies and updated data sources, while pointing to strong volume growth in autos, cement and steel. Watch this intense GDP data showdown.

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