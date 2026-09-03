GDP Numbers Under Fire? Subhash Garg Questions Data, Saurabh Garg Defends Methodology

India’s 7.8% Q1 FY27 GDP growth triggers a sharp face-off between former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and MoSPI Secretary Dr. Saurabh Garg. At the centre of the debate is a key question: why did the previous-year Q1 GDP estimate of ₹86 lakh crore become ₹80 lakh crore under the new series? Subhash Chandra Garg argues that using the earlier figure would imply only 2.6% growth, demanding an explanation for the revision. Saurabh Garg rejects the criticism, saying GDP comparisons must use constant prices and be made on a like-for-like basis. He defends the February 2026 base-year revision, new methodologies and updated data sources, while pointing to strong volume growth in autos, cement and steel. Watch this intense GDP data showdown.