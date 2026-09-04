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GDP Real Or Fudged? Siddharth Zarabi Defends India’s Growth Numbers With Data

GDP Real Or Fudged? Siddharth Zarabi Defends India’s Growth Numbers With Data

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 4, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026, 7:30 PM IST

Are India’s GDP numbers real or fudged? Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today argues that GDP is not a manufactured figure but an estimate that is re-estimated multiple times during the year. He traces India’s economic journey since the 1991 reforms and points out that successive governments have relied on the same statistical framework and accepted major revisions in the past. Zarabi cites GDP revisions under different base years and says the debate should focus on jobs, wage growth, opportunities, IT, AI and the quality of economic growth—not unsubstantiated claims of statistical manipulation. Watch his detailed take on India’s GDP numbers.

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