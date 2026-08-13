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Gen Z & Gen Alpha Take To Streets: Student Protests Force Action Across Uttarakhand, U.P & MP

Gen Z & Gen Alpha Take To Streets: Student Protests Force Action Across Uttarakhand, U.P & MP

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 13, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026, 12:19 PM IST

Across the nation, a wave of student activism is rising as young Indians demand accountability and systemic reform. From Eklavya Residential School in Khatima, Uttarakhand—where a student sit-in over filthy facilities and poor-quality food led to the principal's suspension—to Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, where girls protested bus fare hikes, youth are taking to the streets. In Hardoi, UP, viral footage of sub-standard mid-day meals forced immediate administrative action. Meanwhile, students in Hamirpur marched to the collectorate with the Tricolor, securing ₹1.81 crore for a school road. From social media reels to street protests, Gen Alpha and Gen Z are refusing to back down.

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