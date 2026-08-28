Gen Z Is Changing Politics? D.K. Shivakumar On Youth Power & Rahul Gandhi’s Outreach

At the India Today Roundtable, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar speaks about the changing political dynamics following the Gen Z protests and the growing importance of young voters in India. Shivakumar discusses Rahul Gandhi’s outreach to the youth, the aspirations of a new generation and why political leaders need to engage more closely with young Indians. He also explains his government’s plan for Bharat Jodo Clubs, aimed at keeping youngsters engaged through sports, culture and other activities while encouraging them to stay away from drugs. Shivakumar also reflects on Rajiv Gandhi’s decision to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 and why India’s young population remains central to the country’s future.