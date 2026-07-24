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Giant 65-Foot Hot Dog Returns To Times Square With A Powerful Message

Giant 65-Foot Hot Dog Returns To Times Square With A Powerful Message

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 3:08 PM IST

A giant 65-foot hot dog has returned to Times Square, transforming one of America’s most familiar foods into a striking symbol of the country. Called “Hot Dog: The Second Serving,” the massive installation was created by artists Jen Catron and Paul Outlaw for America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

 

Built on the frame of an 18-wheeler dump truck, the sculpture features American flag bunting, camouflage netting and a gold, winged Lady Liberty held together with duct tape. It can also rise approximately 65 feet into the air and fire celebratory confetti.

 

But this unusual Times Square attraction carries a deeper message. The artists say it reflects America’s patriotism, divisions, contradictions and social fragility. Its creators believe the hot dog—made from different ingredients and transformed from an immigrant food into an American icon—offers a fitting metaphor for the nation.

 

The installation will remain on Broadway between 46th and 47th Streets through August 8.
What do you think this giant hot dog says about America today? Share your opinion in the comments. Like, share and subscribe for more fascinating stories from around the world. 

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