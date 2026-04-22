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Gita Gopinath Exclusive: Why India’s 6.5% Growth Is At Risk & The "Unsustainable" Fuel Subsidies

Gita Gopinath Exclusive: Why India’s 6.5% Growth Is At Risk & The "Unsustainable" Fuel Subsidies

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 22, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2026, 7:10 PM IST

 

In this high-stakes exclusive, former IMF Deputy MD Gita Gopinath warns of a potential "Triple Whammy" for India: Food, Fuel, and Fertilizer. While India's growth is currently pegged at 6.5%, Gopinath cautions that a prolonged conflict in the Gulf could jeopardize this stability. She highlights that government fuel subsidies are "unsustainable" and a price pass-through to consumers is inevitable. Beyond oil, she identifies the Strait of Hormuz as a critical choke point for LPG and fertilizers. With added pressures from AI disruptions in the BPO sector and a weak monsoon, India faces a complex economic balancing act.

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