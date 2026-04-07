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"Give It Up Or Go To Jail": Trump Warns Media Over Leak That Put U.S. Pilot At Risk

"Give It Up Or Go To Jail": Trump Warns Media Over Leak That Put U.S. Pilot At Risk

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 7, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 7, 2026, 12:44 PM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a fierce attack over a classified leak that exposed a high-risk rescue mission inside Iran. He warned that the disclosure alerted Iranian authorities about a stranded U.S. pilot, significantly endangering the operation and the lives of rescue teams. Trump said the leak triggered a nationwide hunt in Iran, with rewards announced to capture the pilot. Calling the act a serious national security breach, he vowed to identify the source and threatened legal action against those responsible, including media outlets, stating they could face jail if they refuse to reveal the leaker.

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