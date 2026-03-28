Global Crisis Tests India’s Resolve, Says PM Modi, Assures Stability Amid Energy Challenges

PM Narendra Modi emphasised that the current global situation reflects India’s evolving and resilient approach. Highlighting the ongoing conflict in West Asia, he noted its impact on essential commodities like food, fuel, gas, and coal worldwide. Amid growing uncertainty, he stated that India is actively tackling the crisis with determination, relying on the strength of its people. Despite heavy dependence on crude oil and gas imports from affected regions, the government is taking proactive steps to shield common citizens, farmers, and families from economic strain, ensuring stability and continuity in the nation’s energy and supply systems.