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“Global Governance Must Reform”: Jaishankar Pitches MANAV Vision, Future-Ready UN Peacekeeping At UN

“Global Governance Must Reform”: Jaishankar Pitches MANAV Vision, Future-Ready UN Peacekeeping At UN

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 2:19 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for democratic, representative and effective multilateralism while outlining India’s priorities for its UN Security Council 2028-29 campaign. He highlighted India’s nearly 300,000 peacekeeping deployments across about 50 missions and its current presence of 4,300 personnel in 10 of 11 active missions. Jaishankar also presented the MANAV framework for human-centric artificial intelligence, focusing on ethics, accountability, sovereignty, inclusion and legitimacy. He stressed future-ready peacekeeping, stronger participation by women, adherence to UNCLOS, safe maritime commerce, anti-piracy cooperation and protection of seafarers, positioning India as a consensus-builder in global governance and international security at the UN.

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