Global Market Bloodbath: U.S. And Asian Stocks Crash, Is India The New Safe Haven For Investors?

Global markets are in turmoil as a massive selloff in AI and technology stocks wipes out nearly $3 trillion in market value on Wall Street, triggering a sharp decline across Asian stock markets. The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones suffered heavy losses, while South Korea's KOSPI plunged over 8%, triggering a trading halt. Taiwan's TAIEX and Japan's Nikkei also witnessed steep declines as fears over tighter AI regulations and slowing data centre investments rattled investors. But amid the global market bloodbath, India's stock market has shown surprising resilience. Foreign institutional investors are returning to Indian equities, while falling crude oil prices are providing additional support. Why is India holding up while global technology giants tumble? Could foreign capital shift towards Indian markets? And is this the beginning of a deeper correction in AI stocks? Watch Business Today TV's special report for the latest market analysis.