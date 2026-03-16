Global Powers, Warring Nations: India Today Conclave Puts World’s Biggest Geopolitical Clash

Global powers, warring nations, one influential platform. The India Today Conclave 2026 brought together diplomats from the United States, Russia, Israel and Iran, turning the stage into a rare arena for competing narratives on war, peace and power. On Day 1, U.S. and Russian envoys clashed over Iran, nuclear risks and the Strait of Hormuz. On Day 2, Israeli and Iranian ambassadors offered sharply different visions of the conflict and its endgame. From energy security to regional stability, the conclave gave India a front-row seat to the world’s most urgent geopolitical faultlines, as global leaders laid out their case before an Indian audience.