Global Tensions Ease As Trump Pauses Strikes, But Iran Conflict Uncertainty Lingers

Twenty-three days of escalating conflict pushed the world to the brink, with surging oil prices, shaken markets, and rising global anxiety. The standoff between the United States, Israel, and Iran showed no signs of easing until a sudden pause. Just hours before a critical deadline, President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to strikes, citing recent “productive talks” with Tehran. While markets responded with cautious relief, uncertainty lingers. Iran denies meaningful negotiations, fuelling skepticism over Washington’s intentions. Is this a genuine step toward de-escalation, or a strategic breather driven by economic pressure? For now, tensions simmer, and the world watches closely.