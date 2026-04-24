Godrej IPO Plan: Pirojsha Godrej On New Listings & Big Value Unlock Strategy

In this exclusive interaction with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, Pirojsha Godrej reveals the group’s strategy behind potential new listings over the next five years. The focus is not just on raising capital, but also on unlocking value from matured businesses and enabling them to grow independently. Godrej aims to build self-sustaining companies that can access capital markets without continuous group funding. Once value is unlocked, the group plans to reinvest in new ventures to drive the next phase of growth. The timing of these listings will depend on market conditions and business performance, signalling a strategic shift in capital allocation and long-term expansion.