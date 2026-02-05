Gold Is Strong, Silver Is Volatile - How Should You Invest Now?

In a conversation with BTTV’s Aastha Chopra, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth MD & CEO Ashish Shanker and CIO Sandipan Roy shared what the recent market correction means for investors. They explained why disciplined SIPs remain the most powerful wealth builder, how sharp falls should be treated as opportunity, and why gold’s fundamentals stay strong despite near-term pullbacks. The spokesperson broke down silver’s higher volatility, advised staggered buying, and shared views on fixed income ahead of possible rate cuts. They highlighted why banks and financials look attractive, the long-term promise of capital markets, and how a sensible retail portfolio should balance equity, debt, and gold. They also outlined their 2026 growth strategy focusing on talent and superior client experience for investors.