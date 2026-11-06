Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Gold Rush On Dhanteras! Zaveri Bazaar Buyers Defy PM's Appeal Amid Record Prices

Gold Rush On Dhanteras! Zaveri Bazaar Buyers Defy PM's Appeal Amid Record Prices

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 6, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026, 5:08 PM IST

Despite record-high gold prices, buyers are flocking to Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar on Dhanteras. In an exclusive conversation with India Today’s Vidya, Kumar Jain, National Spokesperson of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) and owner of UTZ, reveals that customers continue to purchase gold despite rising prices. From jewellery to coins and gold for auspicious rituals, buying sentiment remains strong. He also says customer footfall has increased, with shoppers arriving earlier than usual and making advance bookings. Even amid the Prime Minister’s appeal to curb gold purchases, the Dhanteras gold-buying tradition remains firmly intact.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended