Gold Rush On Dhanteras! Zaveri Bazaar Buyers Defy PM's Appeal Amid Record Prices

Despite record-high gold prices, buyers are flocking to Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar on Dhanteras. In an exclusive conversation with India Today’s Vidya, Kumar Jain, National Spokesperson of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) and owner of UTZ, reveals that customers continue to purchase gold despite rising prices. From jewellery to coins and gold for auspicious rituals, buying sentiment remains strong. He also says customer footfall has increased, with shoppers arriving earlier than usual and making advance bookings. Even amid the Prime Minister’s appeal to curb gold purchases, the Dhanteras gold-buying tradition remains firmly intact.