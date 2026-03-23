Gold & Silver Crash: Prices Plunge Up To 50% From Peak Amid Market Turmoil

Gold and silver prices have seen a dramatic plunge, just as India enters the peak wedding season. After months of record-breaking rallies, both precious metals have sharply corrected, wiping out gains made earlier this year. Gold prices dropped nearly 10% in a single session and are now down over 25% from their January highs. Silver has fallen even more steeply, losing nearly half its peak value in just weeks. The sudden crash comes amid rising crude oil prices, escalating tensions in West Asia, a stronger US dollar, and elevated bond yields — all of which have reduced the appeal of precious metals as safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, broader markets are also under pressure, with equities plunging and the rupee hitting record lows. Is this a buying opportunity or a warning sign for investors? Here’s what’s driving the fall and what it means for your money.