Gold & Silver Mutual Funds Explained: Are They A Good Alternative To Physical Gold? | Money Today

Welcome to Business Today TV's 'Money Today' with Sakshi Batra! Ahead of the festive season, we explore smart ways to invest in gold and silver beyond physical jewelry. Santosh Joseph, Founder, Germinate Investor Services, joins us to decode the benefits of gold and silver mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

In this episode, we break down how digital precious metals eliminate making charges, storage risks, and purity concerns while offering lower costs. Learn why a 10 to 15 percent portfolio allocation split evenly between gold and silver acts as an ideal portfolio hedge. We also analyze the key differences between ETFs and mutual funds, applicable taxation rules, and SIP versus lump-sum investment strategies. Tune in to maximize your portfolio returns!