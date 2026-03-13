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Gold Vs Other Assets: Where Should Investors Bet In 2026? | India Today Conclave 2026

Gold Vs Other Assets: Where Should Investors Bet In 2026? | India Today Conclave 2026

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 13, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 13, 2026, 9:57 PM IST

With global markets facing uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and rising debt levels, gold has once again emerged as a strong safe-haven asset. At India Today Conclave 2026, Sachin Jain, Regional CEO - India at the World Gold Council, shares his perspective on the future of gold and whether the rally can continue in 2026. In conversation with Sakshi Batra from Business Today TV, Jain explains how global debt, currency uncertainty and strong central bank demand are driving gold’s importance as an investment asset. He also discusses changing patterns of gold consumption, investment demand and the role gold plays in technology and global reserves. Watch the full conversation to understand whether this is the right time to invest in gold.

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