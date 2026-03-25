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Govt Clears ₹28,840 Cr UDAN Plan, IVFRT Extended | Big Cabinet Decisions

Govt Clears ₹28,840 Cr UDAN Plan, IVFRT Extended | Big Cabinet Decisions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 25, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 25, 2026, 10:28 PM IST

The Cabinet approved three major decisions, a government spokesperson announced. First, Rs 1,800 crore has been allocated for IVFRT 3.0 (Immigration Visa Foreigner's Registration and Tracking) under the Home Ministry to facilitate ease of travel for visitors to India. The system will include iris scanning, AI/ML tools, and a unified portal integrating 204 Indian missions worldwide and 854 districts. Second, the Modified Udaan scheme was sanctioned with Rs 28,840 crore to develop 100 new airports in challenge mode, with state governments prioritised based on their ability to clear land, permission, and forest-related issues. Budgetary support of Rs 12,159 crore will be provided for airports. Third, 200 modern heliports will be built for hilly, remote, and non-accessible areas. The speaker also mentioned that India's environmental goals and commitments for 2030-2035, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, received Cabinet approval.

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