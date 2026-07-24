Govt Eases E-Commerce Rules: Big Export Boost For Amazon, Flipkart Ahead Of US Trade Deal

The government has relaxed its tightly controlled e-commerce policy, clearing one of the big hurdles ahead of the proposed US trade deal. E-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart are now allowed to purchase Indian-made goods directly from sellers for export. Until now, these companies were largely restricted to operating as marketplaces connecting independent buyers and sellers. The change applies only to exports, meaning existing restrictions governing their domestic e-commerce operations will remain in place. The government says the new framework will give Indian manufacturers and smaller businesses easier access to customers across global markets. Amazon, which had sought this relaxation for months, believes the move will support its target of achieving 80 billion dollars in cumulative exports from India by 2030. However, trader organisations are warning that strict monitoring will be essential to ensure the export relaxation is not misused to gain greater control over India’s domestic supply chains.