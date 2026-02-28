Govt Launches 90-Day HPV Vaccine Drive | Safety, Side Effects & Facts Explained

After years of discussion around preventing cervical cancer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a nationwide 90-day HPV vaccination drive. The Prime Minister will kick off the campaign from Ajmer, Rajasthan, targeting 14-year-old girls across the country with a single dose of Merck’s Gardasil 4 vaccine. The World Health Organization has stated that a single dose offers strong protection against cervical cancer. The government has outlined detailed protocols, including mandatory parental consent and close monitoring of any Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI). However, the move has revived past concerns linked to a 2009 demonstration project in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Investigations later ruled that reported deaths were unrelated to the vaccine, though ethical lapses in consent procedures were noted. So how safe is the HPV vaccine? Why only 14-year-olds? What are the expected side effects? Here’s everything you need to know.