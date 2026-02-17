Govt Warns Netflix, Meta, X To Operate Within India’s Legal Framework

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said global platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Meta and X must operate strictly within India’s constitutional and legal framework. He stressed that compliance with local laws is a global norm for multinational companies and a well-established legal position. Addressing concerns around digital platforms, deepfakes and regulatory guidelines, the Minister also underlined the importance of respecting India’s cultural context. He noted that content acceptable in one country may be restricted in another, making cultural sensitivity crucial for global companies operating in diverse markets. Vaishnaw said most companies strive to align with local norms, though there is often a learning curve in adapting to different regulatory and cultural environments.