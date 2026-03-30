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Ground Report: 10 Paramedics Killed As Israel Bombs Army Office In South Lebanon Escalation

Ground Report: 10 Paramedics Killed As Israel Bombs Army Office In South Lebanon Escalation

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 30, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 30, 2026, 1:32 PM IST

In a major escalation, Israel has intensified strikes across South Lebanon, targeting not only Hezbollah positions but also Lebanese army offices and barracks. Ground reports reveal extensive damage, with army facilities bombed and personnel forced to evacuate. Israel claims some targets, including ambulances, were used for transporting Hezbollah fighters and weapons, while reports suggest casualties among paramedics. The widening scope of attacks signals a shift in strategy, raising fears of a broader conflict. As tensions surge, the situation on the ground points to a dangerous expansion of the war beyond Hezbollah strongholds.

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