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Ground Report From Ramat Gan: Missiles Hit Civilian Areas, Homes Damaged And Injuries Reported

Ground Report From Ramat Gan: Missiles Hit Civilian Areas, Homes Damaged And Injuries Reported

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Mar 26, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 26, 2026, 12:49 PM IST

 

Pranay Upadhyaya, Editor, India Today Global, brings this ground report from Ramat Gan, Israel. Missile strikes continue to impact civilian areas, leaving homes damaged and residents shaken. On the ground, visuals reveal destruction caused not only by direct hits but also by missile fragments and debris after interceptions. Injuries have been reported, including a young child and a 23-year-old who were unable to reach shelters in time. Despite robust warning systems, delays remain a critical challenge. With repeated attacks, fear persists as civilians, especially children bear the brunt of the ongoing conflict.

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