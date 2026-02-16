Business Today
Ground Report: Global Leaders Gather In New Delhi For India AI Summit, $100bn Investment Outlook

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Aishwarya Patil
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 16, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 16, 2026, 4:28 PM IST

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has begun at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, drawing global policymakers, technology leaders and investors to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. High-profile attendees include Sundar Pichai of Google, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Emmanuel Macron, Narendra Modi and Bill Gates. The summit is positioning India as a central hub in the global AI value chain, with participation from governments, corporates and start-ups across multiple sectors, with strong on-ground turnout and global interest.

 

According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, AI ecosystem investments could cross $100 billion, supported by commitments from major technology firms including Microsoft. The summit is expected to shape long-term policy, capital flows and technology partnerships, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a global AI development and deployment centre over the next two decades. 

